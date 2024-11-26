The Board of Secondary Education, Assam ( SEBA ) has released the timetable for the High School Leaving Examination (HSLC) 2025, or Class 10th board examination. Students appearing for the examination can check the date sheet at site.sebaonline.org.

According to the official date sheet, the exam will commence on February 15, 2025, and end on March 3, 2024. The practical examination will be held on January 21 and 22, 2025. The examination and practical exam will be conducted in two various shifts — the morning shift from 9.00 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

How to check the date sheet

Visit the official website site.sebaonline.org On the homepage, go to the notification tab Click on the date sheet link Check the date sheet Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the class 10th date sheet.