The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the date sheet for the ISC (Class 12th) and ICSE (Class 10th) examinations 2025. Eligible candidates can download the timetable from the official website cisce.org.

As per the notification, Class 10th exams will commence on February 18 with English Language-Paper I, followed by Literature in English-Paper II on February 21, 2025. The exams will conclude on March 27 with Environmental Science (Group II Elective). The applicants are directed to be seated in the examination hall/ room 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Class 12th exams will be held from February 13 (Environmental Science) to April 5 [Art Paper 5 (Crafts A)]. The test will be conducted for 3 hours each day. Candidates are directed to be seated in the exam hall by 8.30 am for the exam scheduled for 9.00 am, by 1.30 pm for the exam scheduled for 2.00 pm.

Steps to download ICSE, ISC date sheet 2025

Visit the official website cisce.org On the homepage, click on ICSE and ISC date sheet 2025 link The date sheets will appear on the screen Check and download the date sheet Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ICSE date sheet 2025.

Direct link to ISC date sheet 2025.