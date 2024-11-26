HPSC recruitment 2024: PGT various subjects objection window opens; here’s direct link
Candidates can submit objections related to various subjects through the official website hpsc.gov.in till November 28, 2024.
The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the objection window for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in the subjects of Economics (Advt. No. 21/2024) and English (Advt. No. 22/2024) held on 17.11.2024 and Hindi (Advt. No. 25/2024). Eligible candidates can submit objections related to various subjects through the official website hpsc.gov.in till November 28, 2024.
The examination was held on November 24, 2024.
How to submit the objections
- Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the important links
- Click on the objection link
- Submit the objection
- Save it for future reference
