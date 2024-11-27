The Jawaharlal National University (JNU) has started the application process for the PhD programs through NET, (UGC-CSIR), JRF, and GATE for the academic year 2024-25. Eligible candidates can fill out their application for various PhD courses through the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in till December 2, 2024.

The applications can make corrections in their application form from December 3 and 4, 2024. The viva voce examination will be tentatively held from December 16 to 21, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for PhD programs

Visit the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in On the homepage, go to the application link Fill all the required details Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply for PhD through JRF.

Direct link to apply for PhD through NET UGC CSIR.

Direct link to apply for PhD through GATE.