The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur ( RSMSSB ) has released the notification for the recruitment of the posts of Junior Engineer in the Watershed Development and Land Development Department under the Agriculture Department, as per the Rajasthan Agriculture Subordinate Service Rules-1978. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from Nov 28 to Dec 27, 2024.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 115 posts.

Application Fee

The application fee for OBC/EBC applicants in the General category and Creamy Layer category is Rs 600. The application fee for OBC/EBC, Economically Weaker Section/Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe, and Divyaangjan applicants in Rajasthan's non-Creamy Layer category is Rs 400.

Age Limit

The applicant has attained the age of 18 years on 1st January 2025 and has not attained the age of 40 years can apply for the posts. Candidates from reserved category will get age relaxation.

How to apply for Junior Engineer Agri posts

Visit the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in Login using your details Fill the application form Submit the form Save it and take a print out for future reference