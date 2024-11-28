NTPC AO application window 2024 opens at careers.ntpc.co.in; here’s apply link
Candidates can apply for the posts at careers.ntpc.co.in till December 10, 2024.
The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Officer (Safety). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website careers.ntpc.co.in till December 10, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 50 Assistant Officer (Safety) vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Up to 45 years.
Educational Qualification: Full-time engineering degree in Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics/ Civil / Production / Chemical / Construction / Instrumentation from a recognized university/institute with a minimum of 60% marks, with a diploma / advanced diploma/ PG Diploma in Industrial Safety from Central Labour Institute / Regional Labour Institute, Govt. Of India. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.
Steps to apply for the AO posts 2024
- Visit the official website careers.ntpc.co.in
- On the homepage, click on the Application link under “Recruitment of Assistant Officer (Safety) at E0 Level, Advt. No. 16/24. Last date of application is 10.12.2024”
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill in the form, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.