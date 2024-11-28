Odisha State Selection Board ( OSSB ) is likely to release the admit cards soon for the Sepoy/ Constable posts in Odisha Police under various battalions. Once out, eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website odishapolice.gov.in .

“Alerts : e-Admit card for the post of Constables / Sepoys in Battalions will be made available very shortly on the portal of Odisha Police State Selection Board (OPSSB). Candidates concerned are advised to regularly visit the portal to download their Admit Cards,” reads the notification.

The computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE) will be conducted for 120 minutes (2 hours). The paper will consist of 100 marks objective-type questions. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. There will be no marking if the question is left unattempted. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 1360 vacancies. As per the notification, Women, Transgenders, and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category candidates can not apply for the posts. A candidate can apply only for one battalion and the option can not be changed later.

Steps to download Constable admit card 2024

Visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to Recruitment for Sepoy/ Constable in Battalion Click on the Constable admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will be conducted in four stages — Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE), Measurement of Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, Driving Test, and Medical Examination.