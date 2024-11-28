The Union Bank of India ( UBI ) has released the admit card for the posts of Local Bank Officers (LBO). Eligible candidates can download their admit card through the official website unionbankofindia.co.in till December 6, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1500 vacancies.

Steps to download admit card for LBO posts

Visit the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the LBO admit card link Fill all the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the LBO posts admit card.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise of Online Examination/ Group Discussion (if conducted)/ Screening of applications and/ or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/ eligible candidates.