The Indian Oil Corporation Limited ( IOCL ) has declared the results of the Non-Executive Personnel in the Refineries & Pipelines Division recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website iocl.com .

The shortlisted candidates have to appear for the document verification in the Pipelines Division. The computer-based test was conducted on September 19, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to hire 467 vacancies for various posts.

Steps to download IOCL Non-Executive result 2024

Visit the official website iocl.com On the homepage, go to the Careers tab Click on the Non-Executive result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Eastern Region Pipelines-Barauni.

Eastern Region Pipelines-Haldia.

Western Region Pipelines.

Northern Region Pipelines.

Southern Region Pipelines.

South Eastern Region Pipelines.