Today, November 29, is the last date to apply for the posts of Manager, Assistant Vice President, Relationship Manager, Product Head, and others in Bank of Baroda today, November 29. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.bankofbaroda.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 592 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to the deferment notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved, EWS, and OBC category will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to SC, ST, PWD and Women candidates.

Steps to apply for Manager, Asst VP and other posts

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under the Career tab Click on “Apply Now” under “Recruitment of Professionals on Contractual Basis in various Departments Advt. No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2024/06” Select post, fill up the form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.