The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the main written examination admit card for Inspector of Legal Metrology and Junior Chemist under CGLRE Specialist Posts/Services-2023 under Advt. No.5046/OSSC Dt.26.12.2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 3 (Inspector of Legal Metrology) and 4 (Junior Chemist). The test will be held from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. The paper will consist of 100 questions of 200 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer. The Commission had notified a total of 83 vacancies .

Steps to download CGLRE admit card 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the CGLRE admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CGLRE admit card 2024.