SSB recruitment 2024: Admit card for Head Constable and other posts medical exam out at ssbrectt.gov
Candidates can download the admit card for the DV/DME/RME exam through the official website ssbrectt.gov.
The Sashastra Sena Bal (SSB) has released the admit card for the recruitment of the post of Head Constable(Electrician)-2023 and List of Candidates shortlisted for DME/RME for the post of Constables(Carpenter, Driver, Tailor, Gardner, Cobbler, Veterinary, Washerman(Male), Barber(Male), Safaiwala(Male), Cook(Male), Cook(Female) and Water Carrier(Male))-2023. Candidates can download their admit card through the official website ssbrectt.gov.in.
The Documentation, Detailed Medical Examination (DME) / Review Medical Examination (RME) FOR THE POST(S) OF Head Constable (Electrician) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME) / Review Medical Examination (RME) FOR THE POST(S) OF CT(NON-GD) will be held from December 5, 2024.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website ssbrectt.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the admit card link
- Fill your details
- Download the admit card
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.