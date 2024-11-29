Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of the Engineering Services Examination result 2024 (ESE 2024). Eligible candidates can check their marks available on the official website upsc.gov.in .

A total of 206 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment against 251 notified vacancies. The written exam was conducted in June and the interviews were held in October-November 2024.

Steps to download ESE marks 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ESE 2024 marks link The mark sheet will appear on the screen Check and download the marks Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ESE result 2024.