The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has released the notification for the posts of the Sub-Inspector in J&K Police, Home Department. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website jkssb.nic.in from December 3, 2024, to January 2, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 669 posts of Sub-Inspector.

Here’s the official notification.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Fill the application form Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference