The Jawaharlal National University (JNU) will soon end the application process for the PhD programs through NET, (UGC-CSIR), JRF, and GATE for the academic year 2024-25. Eligible candidates can fill out their application for various PhD courses through the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in till today, December 2, 2024.

The applicants can make corrections to their application forms from December 3 and 4, 2024. The viva voce examination will be tentatively held from December 16 to 21, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for PhD programs

Visit the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in On the homepage, go to the application link Fill all the required details Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply for PhD course through JRF.

Direct link to apply for PhD course through NET UGC CSIR.

Direct link to apply for PhD course through GATE.