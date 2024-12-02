The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key of the Constable (Armed/IRP/Executive/SDRF) recruitment exam 2024, Home Department under Advt. No. 01 of 2024. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website jkssb.nic.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, in offline mode from December 9 to 11, 2024. The objections can be submitted in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable. The written examination was conducted on December 1, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4002 vacancies.

Steps to download Constable answer key 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Constable answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to JKSSB Constable answer key 2024.