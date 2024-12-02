The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Stenographer Mains notification 2024 under Advt. No. 13-Exam/2024. Candidates qualified in the Preliminary exam can apply for the Main exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in from December 26 onwards. The last date to apply for the exam is January 25, 2025.

The correction window will remain open till February 1, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 661 vacancies. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Direct link to Steno Mains 2024 notification.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 25 is to be paid.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Junior Assistant posts under the control of various departments under Advertisement Number-12-Exam/2024. Candidates can apply for the exam from December 23, 2024, to January 22, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 2702 posts. Candidates can make changes to their application form till January 29, 2025.