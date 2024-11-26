The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UPSSSC ) has released the notification for the recruitment of the posts of Junior Assistant under the control of various departments under advertisement number-12-Exam/2024 of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Lucknow. Eligible candidates can apply for the Junior Assistant posts through the official website upsssc.gov.in from December 23, 2024, to January 22, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 2702 posts. Candidates can make changes to their application form till January 29, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates of all the categories have to pay Rs 25 as the application fee.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link Fill the application form and pay the application fee Submit the application form and Take a print for future reference