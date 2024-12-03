The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) will soon end the application process for the Combined Section Officers’ (Grade ‘B’) Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE). Eligible candidates can fill up the online application form through the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in till December 3, 2024, at 6.00 pm.

The examination will be held on January 11 and 12, 2025.

“The number of vacancies to be filled in various categories has not yet been finalized by the concerned cadre controlling authorities, no indication can be made in this notice at this stage,” reads the official notification.

Steps to apply for LDCE posts

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the Combined Section Officer (Grade-B) LDCE, 2024 application link Fill the required details Submit the application form and save it Take a print for future reference

