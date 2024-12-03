The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) has released the merit list for the Scaler posts. Eligible candidates can check the Scaler merit list for document verification through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The candidates who have qualified for the written have to appear for the document verification process. The commission has shortlisted 301 candidates for the document verification process. The candidates can also refer to the final answer key.

The written examination was held on August 25. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies.

How to check the provisional merit list

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in Click on the meri list link Check your roll number Save the PDF for future reference

Direct link to the provisional merit list.