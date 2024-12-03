The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the final for the post of Lecturer (School New) English. Eligible candidates can check their final results through the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 63 posts.

How to check the English Lecturer final result

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates section Go the result link Check your result Save it for future reference

Direct link to the English Lecturer final result.