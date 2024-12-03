HPPSC English Lecturer final result out; here’s direct link
Candidates can check their final result through the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.
The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the final for the post of Lecturer (School New) English. Eligible candidates can check their final results through the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 63 posts.
How to check the English Lecturer final result
- Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the latest updates section
- Go the result link
- Check your result
- Save it for future reference
Direct link to the English Lecturer final result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.