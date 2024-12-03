The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the exam city slip for CTET December 2024. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip through the official website ctet.nic.in.

The examination will be held on December 14, 2024.

“Now, as per the information received from various candidates, a few competitive examinations are scheduled to be held in some states/union territories on 15 December 2024 (Sunday). Hence, keeping in view the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to conduct the CTET examination on 14th December 2024 (Saturday). In case a number of candidates is more in any city, the exam may also be conducted on 15th December 2024 (Sunday),” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the exam city slip

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, go to the exam city slip link Fill in your login details Download the exam city slip Take a print for future reference

Direct link to download the exam city slip.