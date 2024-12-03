The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has released the interview schedule for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Haryana, (Advt. No. 59/2023). Eligible candidates can check their interview schedule through the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The interview process will be conducted from December 17 to 19, 2024. The interview will be held in two shits — 8.00 am and 12 noon.

How to check the interview

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new Click on the interview schedule Check the interview date Save it for future reference

Direct link to check the interview schedule.