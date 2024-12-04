Symbiosis International University has released the admit card for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2025. Eligible candidates can download their admit card through the official website, www.set-test.org .

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 13 and 15, 2024. The results are likely to be out on December 26, 2024. The applicants should have passed XII (10+2) or equivalent examination from any recognized Board with a minimum of 45% marks or equivalent grade (40% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribes).

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website set-test.org On the homepage, go to the admit card link Enter your details to login Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.