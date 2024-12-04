The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2024 Semester Exams. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

“National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) Exams for the July 2024 Semester, for certification to various SWAYAM Courses, at different centres located across the country on 7, 8, 14 and 15 December 2024…Admit Cards in respect of the Exam have been hosted on https://exams.nta.ac.in/swayam,” reads the notification.

Direct link to admit card notification.

The exam will be conducted on December 7, 8, 14, and 15 in two shifts — from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Candidates can check more details available in the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to SWAYAM 2024 information bulletin.

Steps to download SWAYAM July admit card 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/swayam On the homepage, click on the SWAYAM July 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

