The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the advance city intimation slip for the candidates of Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2024 Semester Exams. Eligible candidates can download the city intimation slip through the www.nta.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted on December 7, 8, 14, and 15 in two shifts — from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Candidates can check more details available in the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to SWAYAM 2024 information bulletin.

Here’s the official notification for the city intimation slip.

How to download the city intimation slip

Visit the official website www.nta.ac.in Go to the SWAYAM July 2024 link Click on the city intimation link Download the city intimation link Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the City Intimation Slip for (SWAYAM) July 2024 Semester Exam.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Examination. The Admit Card of SWAYAM July 2024 Semester Examination will be issued separately,” reads the official notification.