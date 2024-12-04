The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited ( PGCIL ) has started the application window for the recruitment of Professionals in Environment Management, Social Management, HR & PR disciplines as Officer Trainees through UGC NET December 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for Officer Trainee posts through the official website powergrid.in till December 24, 2024.

The application process for UGC-NET December 2024 has started from November 19, 2024, and shall remain open till December 10, 2024, and application fees for NET can be paid up to December 11, 2024.

Application Fee

The application for the exam is Rs 500. The SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/DESM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Age Limit

The upper age limit to apply for the posts is 28 years as of December 24, 2024. The candidates from the reserved categories will get age relaxation.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website powergrid.in On the homepage, go to the career page Click on the application link Fill the application form Save it and take a print out for future reference

