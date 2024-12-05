The National Fertilizer Limited (NFL) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Non-Executive posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their admit card through the official website nationalfertilizers.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 336 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download admit card for NFL Non-Executive Posts 2024

Visit the official website www.nationalfertilizers.com On the homepage, go to the Careers — Recruitment in NFL Click on the Non-Executive 2024 admit card link Fill your login details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.