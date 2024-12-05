NFL recruitment 2024: Admit card for 336 Non-Executive posts out, here’s direct link
Candidates can download their admit cards through the official website nationalfertilizers.com.
The National Fertilizer Limited (NFL) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Non-Executive posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their admit card through the official website nationalfertilizers.com.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 336 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download admit card for NFL Non-Executive Posts 2024
- Visit the official website www.nationalfertilizers.com
- On the homepage, go to the Careers — Recruitment in NFL
- Click on the Non-Executive 2024 admit card link
- Fill your login details
- Download the admit card
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.