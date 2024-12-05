The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the Preliminary exam results of the Traffic Constable posts under the State Transport Authority, 2024 under Advt No.-1242/OSSC. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in .

A total of 533 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the written examination. The exam schedule will be released shortly. The Preliminary exam was conducted on November 17, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 Traffic Constable posts.

Steps to download Traffic Constable result 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Traffic Constable result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, Physical Standard Test, and Certificate Verification.