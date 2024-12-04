OSSC admit card 2024 released for JEO, JA posts; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the Junior Enforcement Officer and Junior Accountant 2023 (JEO and JA 2023) recruitment exam under Advt. No. 5130/OSSC dated 29.12.2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Preliminary exam will be conducted from December 7 to 11, 2024, in three shifts — 9.00 am to 11.00 pm, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm. The paper will consist of 100 questions of 100 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Junior Enforcement Officer and 1 vacancy is for the Junior Accountant post.
Steps to download JEO/ JA admit card 2024
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the JEO/ JA admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JEO/JA admit card 2024.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.