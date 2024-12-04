The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the Junior Enforcement Officer and Junior Accountant 2023 (JEO and JA 2023) recruitment exam under Advt. No. 5130/OSSC dated 29.12.2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam will be conducted from December 7 to 11, 2024, in three shifts — 9.00 am to 11.00 pm, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm. The paper will consist of 100 questions of 100 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Junior Enforcement Officer and 1 vacancy is for the Junior Accountant post.

Steps to download JEO/ JA admit card 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the JEO/ JA admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JEO/JA admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification.