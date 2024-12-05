HPPSC Environment Officer registration 2024 begins; here’s apply link
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till December 31, 2024.
The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has commenced the online application window from eligible candidates for the recruitment Environment Officers 2024. Eligible candidates can fill their forms on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till December 31, 2024.
The Commission aims to fill 12 Environment Officer posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 to 45 years as on January 1, 2024.
Educational Qualification: M.Sc. in Environmental Science / Chemistry / Botany or M.Tech. in Environment / Civil Engineering from a recognized University or from an Institute duly recognized by the Central / Himachal Pradesh Government. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Fee
|Unreserved/ PWD/ EWS(not included in BPL)/ WFF and General – Ex-Servicemen of HP who are relieved from the Defence Services on their request before completion of their normal tenure of service, and candidates from other states.
|
Rs 600
|Male candidates of SC/ ST/ OBC and EWS (UR-BPL categories).
|Rs 150
Steps to apply for Environment Officer posts 2024
Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in
On the homepage, go to ‘Apply Online’ > ‘OTR registration for Exams’
Now register yourself and proceed with the application
Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout
Direct link to apply for EO posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.