The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2024 Tier I exam result. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website ssc.gov.in.

Here’s the official notification.

As per the official notification, candidates who have been shortlisted, category-wise, based on marks scored in the Tier-I Examination will appear in the Tier-II Examination. Also, separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-1), Statistical Investigator Grade-II (SI) (List-2), and all other posts (List-3).

Over 1.65 lakh candidates have candidates have been shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I). The Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 is tentatively scheduled from January 18, 2025, to January 20, 2025.

How to check the SSC CGL Tier I result

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result tab Click on the result link Check your result using the roll number Save it for future reference

Direct link to check the SSC CGL Tier I result.