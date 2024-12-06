The National Institute of Design will soon end the application form for the Design Aptitude Test 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website admissions.nid.edu till December 6 up to 11.00 am. The application correction window will open from December 6 (2.00 pm) to December 11 (2.00 pm), 2024.

Earlier , the application deadline was December 3, 2024.

NID DAT Prelims 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on January 5, 2025. The exam will be held for admissions to Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) and Master of Design (M.Des.) programs. The results for B.Des. and M.Des. programs will be released on April 1, 2025, and February 17, 2025, respectively.

Educational Qualification

Bachelor of Design: Candidates who have passed or will appear for higher secondary (10+2) examination for the academic year 2024-25 in any stream are eligible to apply.

Master of Design: A bachelor's degree with minimum 4 year duration in any specialisation, after 12th standard or equivalent to 12th standard from any university. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) notification.

Direct link to Master of Design (M.Des.) notification.

Application fee for B.Des. Category Fee General Rs 3,000 General-EWS Rs 3,000 OBC-NCL Rs 3,000 SC Rs 1,500 ST Rs 1,500 General-PWD Rs 1,500 General-EWS-PwD Rs 1,500 OBC-NCL-PwD Rs 1,500 SC-PwD Rs 1,500 ST-PwD Rs 1,500 Overseas (Supernumerary) Rs 5,000

Application fee for M.Des. Category 1 Discipline 2 Discipline General Rs 3,000 Rs 6,000 General-EWS Rs 3,000 Rs 6,000 OBC-NCL Rs 3,000 Rs 6,000 SC Rs 1,500 Rs 3,000 ST Rs 1,500 Rs 3,000 General-PWD Rs 1,500 Rs 3,000 General-EWS-PwD Rs 1,500 Rs 3,000 OBC-NCL-PwD Rs 1,500 Rs 3,000 SC-PwD Rs 1,500 Rs 3,000 ST-PwD Rs 1,500 Rs 3,000 Overseas (Supernumerary) Rs 5,000 Rs 10,000

Steps to apply for NID DAT 2025

Visit the official website admissions.nid.edu On the homepage, click on “Sign Up” Login to the portal and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NID DAT 2025.