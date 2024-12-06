The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) has released the document verification process schedule for the recruitment of the Scaler posts. Eligible candidates can check the Scaler posts document verification process schedule through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in .

The document verification process will be conducted from December 10, 2024, to 13, 2024. The commission has shortlisted 301 candidates for the document verification process. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies.

“The candidate should ensure to appear in the Commission office on the due date at 9.30 am with two self-attested copies each (separately) of his original documents (which are the educational qualifications and other certificates mentioned by the candidate in accordance with the educational qualification prescribed in the application form for the advertised post) and 06 passport size photographs,” reads the official notification.

How to check the DV schedule

Visit the official notification sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the DV schedule link Check your particular slot Save it Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to the DV schedule.