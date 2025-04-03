The Bihar Vidhan Sabha has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of various posts under Advt. No. 03/2024. Eligible candidates can download the admit card from the official website vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in.

The recruitment exam for Reporter and Stenographer will be conducted on April 12 from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm, and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm, respectively. The Personal Assistant exams will be held on April 13 from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

Direct link to 03/2024 exam schedule.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 22 vacancies, of which 13 are for Reporter, 4 for Personal Assistant, and 5 for Stenographer.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the 03/2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.