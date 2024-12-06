The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the admit card for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip through the official website ssc.gov.in .

The Computer Based Examination (CBE) of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024, will be held on December 10 and 11, 2024.

Here’s the official notification for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination.

How to download the Steno admit card

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the admit card link Click on the login link Login and download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination.