The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam (CHSL) 2024 Tier II exam city slip. Eligible candidates can check the exam city details on the official website ssc.gov.in .

The admit card will be released on November 12, 2024. The Tier II exam will be conduced on November 18, 2024. A total of 41,465 candidates will appear for the SSC CHSL Tier II exam and the typing test.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 3,712 vacancies in positions such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) across various government departments.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download CHSL Tier II exam city slip

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage click on the login link and enter the details Login and check the exam city slip Download the exam city slip and take a printout