SSC CHSL Tier II exam city slip 2024 out; admit card releasing tomorrow
Candidates can check the exam city details on the official website ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam (CHSL) 2024 Tier II exam city slip. Eligible candidates can check the exam city details on the official website ssc.gov.in.
The admit card will be released on November 12, 2024. The Tier II exam will be conduced on November 18, 2024. A total of 41,465 candidates will appear for the SSC CHSL Tier II exam and the typing test.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up 3,712 vacancies in positions such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) across various government departments.
Steps to download CHSL Tier II exam city slip
Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
On the homepage click on the login link and enter the details
Login and check the exam city slip
Download the exam city slip and take a printout
