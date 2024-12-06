SSC Exam calendar 2025-26 released at ssc.gov.in; check exam schedule here
The SSC CGL exam will be held in June - July 2025.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam schedule for the tentative exam calendar for 2025-26. Interested candidates can check the exam schedule for the year 2025-26 through the official website ssc.gov.in.
As per the official notification, the SSC CGL exam will be held in June - July 2025. The commission has also released the exam date for the CHSL, JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024 (only for DoPT), SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024, and other various exams.
Exam schedule
|S.No
|Name of Examination
|Tier/Phase
|Date of Advertisement
|Closing Date
|Month of Exam
|1.
|JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024 (only for DoPT)
|Paper-I (CBE)*
|28-Feb-2025(Friday)
|20-Mar-2025(Thursday)
|Apr-May, 2025
|2.
|SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024 (only for DoPT)
|Paper-I (CBE)*
|06-Mar-2025(Thursday)
|26-Mar-2025(Wednesday)
|Apr-May, 2025
|3.
|ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2022-2024
|Paper-I (CBE)*
|20-Mar-2025(Thursday)
|09-Apr-2025(Wednesday)
|Apr-May, 2025
|4.
|Selection Post Examination, Phase-XIII, 2025
|CBE*
|16-Apr-2025(Wednesday)
|15-May-2025(Thursday)
|Jun-Jul, 2025
|5.
|Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025
|Tier-I (CBE)*
|22-Apr-2025(Tuesday)
|21-May-2025(Wednesday)
|Jun-Jul, 2025
|6.
|Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025
|Paper-I (CBE)*
|16-May-2025(Friday)
|14-Jun-2025(Saturday)
|Jul-Aug, 2025
|7.
|Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025
|Tier-I (CBE)*
|27-May-2025(Tuesday)
|25-Jun-2025(Wednesday)
|Jul-Aug, 2025
|8.
|Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025
|CBE*
|26-Jun-2025(Thursday)
|25-Jul-2025(Friday)
|Sep-Oct, 2025
|9.
|Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025
|CBE*
|29-Jul-2025(Tuesday)
|21-Aug-2025(Thursday)
|Oct-Nov, 2025
|10.
|Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination, 2025
|Paper-I (CBE)*
|05-Aug-2025(Tuesday)
|28-Aug-2025(Thursday)
|Oct-Nov, 2025
|11.
|Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025
|Paper-I (CBE)*
|26-Aug-2025(Tuesday)
|18-Sep-2025(Thursday)
|Oct-Nov, 2025
|12.
|Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025
|CBE*
|02-Sep-2025(Tuesday)
|01-Oct-2025(Wednesday)
|Nov-Dec, 2025
|13.
|Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2025
|CBE*
|19-Sep-2025(Friday)
|12-Oct-2025(Sunday)
|Nov-Dec, 2025
|14.
|Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2025
|CBE*
|07-Oct-2025(Tuesday)
|05-Nov-2025(Wednesday)
|Dec, 2025 - Jan, 2026
|15.
|Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)} in Delhi Police Examination, 2025
|CBE*
|14-Oct-2025(Tuesday)
|06-Nov-2025(Thursday)
|Dec, 2025 - Jan, 2026
|16.
|Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025
|Paper-I (CBE)*
|30-Oct-2025(Thursday)
|19-Nov-2025(Wednesday)
|Jan-Feb, 2026
|17.
|Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026
|CBE*
|11-Nov-2025(Tuesday)
|15-Dec-2025(Monday)
|Mar-Apr, 2026
|18.
|JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025
|Paper-I (CBE)*
|16-Dec-2025(Tuesday)
|05-Jan-2026(Monday)
|Jan-Feb, 2026
|19.
|SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025
|Paper-I (CBE)*
|23-Dec-2025(Tuesday)
|12-Jan-2026(Monday)
|Jan-Feb, 2026
|20.
|ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025
|Paper-I (CBE)*
|15-Jan-2026(Thursday)
|04-Feb-2026(Wednesday)
|Mar-Apr, 2026
For more details candidates can refer to the official exam schedule.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.