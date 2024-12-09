The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) has released the results for the Common Law Admission Test ( CLAT ) 2025. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates can also check the final answer for the CLAT 2025 exam. Candidates can check their final answer key through the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The details for the counselling will be made available from December 9, 2024. The registration for admissions counselling will be held from December 11 to December 20, 2024. The result of the first allotment list will be published on December 26, 2024.

The exam was conducted on December 1, 2024. The examination was held in a single shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm at 141 centres in 25 states and 4 union territories across India.

The overall attendance percentage for CLAT 2025 was 96.33%. Of the candidates who appeared for CLAT 2025, 57% are Females, 43% are Males, and 9 candidates are Transgender.

