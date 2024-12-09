The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the admit card for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on December 15, 2024, from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 1.30 pm to 3.00 pm. The exam will be held in five zones — Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 399 vacancies for Group A and B posts. The salary for Group A posts will be Rs 56,100 and for Group B posts it will be Rs 44,900.

Steps to download OCS Prelims admit card 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the OCS Prelims admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the OCS Prelims admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, main exam, and the interview round.