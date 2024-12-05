The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the admit card release date for the Psychiatric Social Worker recruitment exam under Advt. No. 38 of 2023-24. The hall ticket will be released at opsc.gov.in on December 17, 2024.

The exam will be conducted on December 22 from 10.00 am to 11.30 am. The exam will be held at Bhubaneshwar zone. The Commission aims to fill 13 Psychiatric Social Worker vacancies.

Steps to download PSW admit card 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PSW admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the Clinical Psychologist exam schedule 2024. The exam will be conducted on January 5, 2025, from 10.30 am to 12.00 pm. The exam will be held at Cuttack/ Bhubaneshwar. The written exam will be an objective type paper consisting of 90 questions for 90 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The interview shall be of 10 marks.

The Commission aims to fill 6 Clinical Psychologist posts. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a written examination and interview (Viva-voce test).