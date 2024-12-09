The Gujarat Public Service Commission ( GPSC ) has released the interview schedule for the recruitment of the Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-II (GWSSB), Advt. No. 26/2022-23. The interview process will commence on December 18, 2024, and end on January 16, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 125 posts. The commission has called 970 candidates for the interview process.

How to check the interview schedule

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, go to the interview schedule link A new PDF will appear on the screen Check the interview schedule Save it and download for future reference

Direct link to check the interview schedule.