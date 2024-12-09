GPSC Assistant Engineer interview schedule released at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in; check details here
The interview process will commence from December 18, 2024.
The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the interview schedule for the recruitment of the Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-II (GWSSB), Advt. No. 26/2022-23. The interview process will commence on December 18, 2024, and end on January 16, 2025.
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 125 posts. The commission has called 970 candidates for the interview process.
How to check the interview schedule
- Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the interview schedule link
- A new PDF will appear on the screen
- Check the interview schedule
- Save it and download for future reference
Direct link to check the interview schedule.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.