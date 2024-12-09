The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the Veterinary Officer (Group A) provisional answer key 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ppsc.gov.in. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by December 12, 2024.

The exam was conducted on December 8 from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies.

Steps to download Vet Officer answer key 2024

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Announcement tab Click on the Veterinary Officer answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Meanwhile, the Commission will conduct the exam for the post of Sanitary Inspector in the Local Government (Municipal Corporation Cadre), Government of Punjab on December 22. The exam will be held from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm.