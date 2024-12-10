The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has released the results of the contractual Nurse (GNM) recruitment exam for the National Health Mission, Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Rajasthan Personnel Selection Board, Jaipur Board issued advertisement number 04/2023. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

This recruitment aims to hire for 2338 posts — 2118 in non-scheduled area and 220 in scheduled area.

How to check the result

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result tab Click on the result link Check the result Save it for future reference

Direct link to check the result.