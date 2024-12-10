The Gujarat Public Service Commission ( GPSC ) will today, December 10, close the online application window for the recruitment of Gynaecologist (Specialist Service), Class-1, Gujarat Health and Medical Service, Health and Family Welfare Department Class-1 under Advt. No. 85/2024-25. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in or gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 273 Gynaecologist posts. The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on December 10, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. The candidates must possess a degree of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery or as the case may be Bachelor of Dental Surgery of any of the Universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary (Objective) exam and the Interview round.

Application Fee

Candidates from Unreserved category have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas candidates from reserved categories and Economically Weaker Section of Gujarat State, Ex-serviceman and Person with Disability have not to pay application fees.

Steps to apply for Gynaecologist posts 2024

Visit the official website gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Create an OTR login and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference