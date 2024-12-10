The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule for the Junior Instructor posts under Advt. No. 09/2024. As per the notification, the recruitment exam (offline) will be conducted from January 4 to 10, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts — 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

The e-admit card will be released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in in due course of time. The recruitment aims to fill 1821 vacancies. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Jr Instructor Exam Date 2024 Name of Examination Date Time Junior Instructor (Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance)

January 4 10.00 am to 12.00 noon Junior Instructor (Draftsman Civil) January 4 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm Junior Instructor (Solar Technician Electrical) January 5 10.00 am to 12.00 noon Junior Instructor (Wireman) January 5 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm Junior Instructor (Computer Operator and Programming Assistant) January 10 10.00 am to 12.00 noon Junior Instructor (Electronics Mechanic) January 10 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm

Meanwhile, RSMSSB Nurse results have been declared at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment aims to hire for 2338 posts — 2118 in non-scheduled area and 220 in scheduled area.

