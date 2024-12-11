GAIL (India) Limited will soon close the online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Senior Engineers, Senior Officers, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website gailonline.com until December 11, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 261 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from UR/ EWS/ OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a fee of Rs 200, whereas SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Steps to apply for GAIL posts 2024

Visit the official website gailonline.com On the homepage, go to the Careers tab Click on the “Apply Online” against CAREER OPPORTUNITIES IN VARIOUS DISCIPLINES IN E1 & E2 GRADE Login and apply for the posts Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for GAIL posts 2024.