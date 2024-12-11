The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has released the scorecard for the Recruitment of Specialist Officers in Participating Banks prelims exam 2024. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website ibps.in till December 18, 2024.

The SO mains examination is scheduled to held on December 14, 2024.

How to check the IBPS SO prelims scorecard

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, go to the recent updates section Click on the SO prelims scorecard Check your scorecard Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the IBPS SO prelims scorecard.