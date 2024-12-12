The King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (KGMU) has started the application form for the recruitment of the Group - B & Group - C Posts. Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website kgmu.org till December 31, 2024.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 332 posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification.

Application fee

The candidates of the UR/OBC/EWS category have to pay Rs 2360 as the application fee. Candidates of the SC/ST category have to pay Rs 1416 as the application fee.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official notification kgmu.org On the homepage, go to the application link Fill the details and submit the fees Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the application form.